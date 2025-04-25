House of Reps Holds Closed-Door Session With Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, who was recently appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, is currently in a private meeting with the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the state’s political crisis.

The meeting, which had been postponed multiple times, marks a critical step in the federal lawmakers’ move to assume legislative oversight in Rivers State, following a breakdown in state-level governance.

Addressing the committee, Ibas expressed regret for his earlier absence and requested more time to prepare his briefing, noting that he is still acclimatising to the demands of his new position.

He appealed to the committee for patience and support as he settles into his duties.

In response to his remarks, members of the press were asked to leave as the meeting transitioned into a closed-door session.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Ibas as Sole Administrator under emergency rule, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly amid an escalating political crisis.

The conflict between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, over the state’s political structure, had intensified, prompting the federal intervention.