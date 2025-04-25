Peter Obi vs Abure: ‘INEC Still Reviewing Supreme Court Judgement’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to make a decision regarding the leadership of the Labour Party following the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Multiple sources within the commission confirmed to The PUNCH on Thursday that INEC is still reviewing the court’s judgment.

Speaking anonymously due to lack of authorization to address the press, one official stated, “No decision has been made yet on the Supreme Court judgment of the Labour Party.”

Another official explained that the commission would make a decision only after studying the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

“The commission needs to obtain a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment, study it carefully to determine what the court intended, before arriving at an informed decision,” the official said.

The Supreme Court had, on April 4, 2025, overturned an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal that had recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

The apex court ruled that the appeal court lacked jurisdiction over internal party matters.

However, the ruling has led to differing interpretations, with Abure claiming that the Supreme Court did not remove him from office, while the LP Caretaker Committee, led by Nenadi Usman, argues that Abure had been ousted. At the same time, Lamidi Apapa, a factional leader, has surfaced to claim the party’s leadership.

In an effort to clarify the leadership situation, an LP delegation, led by Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, visited INEC headquarters on April 9.

During the visit, Otti submitted a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court’s judgment to INEC, aiming to clarify the party’s leadership and ensure effective communication with the electoral body. The delegation was received by INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun and other senior officials.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on strengthening collaboration between INEC and the Labour Party, with an emphasis on upholding democratic values. Olumekun reiterated the commission’s commitment to neutrality, transparency, and the rule of law in carrying out its responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Julius Abure, through LP National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, reiterated on Thursday that he remains the authentic LP National Chairman.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Abure stated, “The position of the Labour Party after critically reviewing the Supreme Court judgment delivered on the 4th of April 2025 is as follows: The Supreme Court, contrary to speculations, actually reaffirmed the National Convention of the Party held on the 27th of March 2024 at Nnewi.”

Abure further explained that internal party disputes should be handled according to the party’s constitution, as stated by the Supreme Court.

He urged party members, especially Governor Alex Otti and Peter Obi, to respect the court’s decision and refrain from deepening the division in the party.

Abure also emphasized that the party had fulfilled all legal requirements before the contentious National Convention and criticized those claiming that his tenure had expired, suggesting they had misinterpreted the judgment. He stressed the importance of respecting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Abure’s press conference comes two weeks after Obi and Otti’s supporters presented a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment at a parallel meeting of the LP National Executive Committee in Abuja. Otti stated that the document resolved any confusion about the interpretation of the verdict.

In attendance at the meeting were Peter Obi, Senator Victor Umeh, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, and other prominent Labour Party figures, as well as members of the Obidient Movement Worldwide.

When contacted for comment, the spokesman for the Usman-led caretaker committee, Tony Akeni, requested time, stating he was indisposed at the moment. He promised to call back, but his line was unreachable at the time of filing this story. Efforts to reach Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, were also unsuccessful.