Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th June 2024

The Nigerian Presidency has strongly refuted claims made by the New York Times in a recent article which portrayed the Nigerian economy as undergoing its worst downturn in a generation.

The report titled ‘Nigeria Confronts Its Worst Economic Crisis in a Generation’, was published on June 11 and drew significant attention for its critical stance.

Reacting to the publication, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the report as a biased representation that continues a long trend of negative portrayals of African nations by Western media.

Onanuga argued that the article offers a skewed narrative that unfairly blames the current economic difficulties solely on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who only assumed office at the end of May 2023.

The presidential aide emphasized that the economic challenges being faced were inherited from previous administrations, countering the notion that they are a direct result of President Tinubu’s policies.

Onanuga accused the New York Times piece of focusing exclusively on the negative aspects of the Nigerian economic situation without acknowledging the significant efforts made by both federal and state governments to mitigate these challenges through various policy measures.

Onanuga pointed out that the report failed to highlight any of the positive developments in the Nigerian economy or the remedial actions being undertaken.

He stressed that the administration is committed to turning around the economic fortunes of the country through strategic interventions aimed at alleviating the impact of inflation and stabilizing the economy.

President Bola Tinubu has been appealed to by the leader of the Ijaw nation, Edwin Clark, to direct the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to file a nolle prosequi for the release of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Clark urged Tinubu to ask the Attorney General of the Federation to file a nolle prosequi to release the detained IPOB leader, noting that his (Kanu’s) freedom on political grounds was long overdue.

This was contained in a second letter to the President on Sunday, following a first in which the elder statesman urged the President not to tow the path of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, who marginalised and subjugated the Igbos, by exempting them from certain appointments.

In his letter, Clark said the move would complete the reconciliation of Nigeria and end the sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Clark further emphasised the importance of reintegrating the Igbos into the mainstream of Nigeria, in which their region would be equal with other regions in the country, noting that anything short of that would not be in the interest of the country.

The Nigerian Police has debunked claims by Senator Shehu Sani that some youths have remained in custody since their arrest in 2020 over the EndSARS protest.

The denial was issued in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Naija News recalls Sani, while speaking during the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, claimed some young Nigerians have remained in custody since the 2020 EndSARS demonstrations and called for their release.

However, Adejobi has refuted the claims, stating that no person remains in unlawful custody with the Police or any other security agency in the country in relation to the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

He therefore called on the public to disregard the claims by Sani and urged the former Senator to avoid causing public harm and incitement.

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has advocated buying what is produced in the country.

The former leader stated that buying made-in-Nigeria goods would help in combating the growing prices of items in the market and promote self-reliance.

He stated this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Katsina after participating in the Eid prayers with the Emir of Daura, Katsina State, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk.

Buhari praised the efforts of Nigerians who have turned to farming to mitigate rising food prices and ensure national food security.

Reflecting on the large gatherings at Eid celebrations, Buhari raised concern about the potential challenges of unchecked population growth.

Non-academic staff in the nation’s universities, on Sunday, told President Bola Tinubu-led government that they are being pushed to the wall.

The workers stated this following the refusal of the government to pay their almost six months’ withheld salaries.

Their grouse is that their counterparts in the academic staff unions have been paid part of their own withheld salaries.

According to the workers, the action of the government smacks of injustice and they may no longer be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the university system.

The workers are under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU).

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, told Vanguard that his union has been taken for a ride by the government more than enough.

On his part, the National President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said his union waited for the promise by the National Assembly to wade into the matter.

The National Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, expressed disgust that the government would still be playing that type of game among workers in its employ.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday, condemned the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his comments on the health status of the Olubadan-Designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

According to Ladoja, Makinde was wrong to have said Olakulehin would be enthroned when he is fit, adding that only the town (Ibadan people) can enthrone the Olubadan not the Governor.

Recall that the Oyo State Governor at the state burial ceremony for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, said Olakulehin will be enthroned when he is fit for the throne.

Ladoja, however, while speaking with newsmen at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, said Makinde could only present staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate, not enthrone him.

He maintained that the role of government was just to give the staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-Designate.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on Sunday, held a Sallah Durbar in Kano State.

The durbar was conducted after the Emir led the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque.

Naija News reports the Eid prayer was observed at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque due to heavy rain that made it impossible to use the premises of the Eid ground.

The State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and other cabinet members were part of the dignitaries who observed prayer with the Emir while a combined team of security forces were on hand to provide security.

After the Eid prayers, Emir Sanusi took the usual route back home and casually stopped along the way intermittently to receive greetings and homage from individuals and groups riding on a horse.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Police Command had earlier banned Sallah durbar after a joint security meeting in the State.

However, Governor Yusuf disagreed with the position of the Police on the durbar, saying he wasn’t carried along before such a decision was taken.

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has provided reasons for organised labour to reconsider its demand for minimum wage.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the committee, Goni Aji, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

The organized labour is demanding ₦250,000 as the minimum wage per month, while the Federal Government and Organized Private Sector have proposed ₦62,000 per month.

Goni urged the labour union to reconsider its position, taking into account economic factors and the non-monetary incentives already provided by the Federal Government to workers.

He listed such incentives to include the award of ₦35,000 wage for all treasury-paid federal workers, ₦100 billion for the procurement of gas-fueled buses, and conversion to gas kits.

Furthermore, he outlined the ₦125 billion conditional grant, financial inclusion for small and medium-scale enterprises, and the allocation of ₦25,000 to 15 million households for three months, based on his remarks.

Moreover, he pointed out the ₦185 billion palliative loans to states to offset the consequences of fuel subsidy removal and the ₦200 billion to support the cultivation of hectares of land to increase food production.

He said that there was an additional ₦75 billion to strengthen the manufacturing sector and ₦1 trillion for student loans for higher education.

He clarified that 42,000 metric tonnes of grains were released from strategic reserves, along with the purchase and subsequent distribution of 60,000 metric tonnes of rice to the millers association.

Goni mentioned the recent salary increase of 25 percent and 35 percent on all consolidated salary structures for federal workers, along with the 90 percent subsidy on health costs for federal civil servants enrolled in the health insurance program.

All these, he said, should be considered by the labor unions, and they should accept the ₦62,000 being offered by the Federal Government.

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, has reprimanded the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, over his claims of being a son of the palace.

Naija News reports that the incident happened on Saturday when the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, accompanied Akpata to the palace to meet with the Oba, ahead of the state governorship election.

While speaking at the meeting, Akpata repeatedly referred to himself as a son of the palace in English and the local dialect.

However, during his address, the Oba swiftly dismissed Akpata’s assertions, stating that he had asked one of his chiefs to verify the claims of the LP’s candidate, only to find that he had no direct or distant links to the palace.

The Oba pointed out that the LP Guber candidate is better known as an industrious ‘son of the soil’ and not ‘a son of the palace’.

Enugu Rangers on Sunday emerged champions of the 2023/2024 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) champions.

The team emerged as NPFL champions after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 in front of their home fans in Enugu.

The win took Rangers to 67 unassailable points with one game remaining after their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba, lost 2-1 to Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos, respectively.

Kenechukwu Agu put Rangers ahead after 32 minutes in the game, and Chidiebere Nwobodo increased the home team’s advantage after 65 minutes on the clock.

The win cements the top spot for the Enugu-based side, and their final game of the season, which is away to already relegated Gombe United, would be a mere formality.

The win makes it the eighth time the Flying Antelopes have won the Nigerian football league.

They won it first in 1974, then in 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2016, and now, 2024.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.