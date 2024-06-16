Buy What Is Produced In Nigeria, Buhari Says, Warns Against Population Explosion

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has advocated buying what is produced in the country.

The former leader stated that buying made-in-Nigeria goods would help in combating the growing prices of items in the market and promote self-reliance.

He stated this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Katsina after participating in the Eid prayers with the Emir of Daura, Katsina State, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk.

Buhari praised the efforts of Nigerians who have turned to farming to mitigate rising food prices and ensure national food security.

He said, “I am wishing everyone a Happy Sallah. May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone. This is not the time to relent when we see prices going up. Let us buy what is produced in the country.”

“I use this occasion to make an appeal to all citizens to make Nigeria self-reliant. Let us grow our own food. We have shown that we can do it.

“The foundation of a prosperous and stable country has been laid by successive governments, and I encourage our youth, in particular, to continue to play an active role in various nation-building efforts.

“I urge the youth of the country to seek to know about the founding fathers of the nation, the important personalities of their regions, and derive inspiration from them.”

Reflecting on the large gatherings at Eid celebrations, Buhari raised concern about the potential challenges of unchecked population growth.

“There is a need for greater discussion and awareness about this problem, as well as a need to invest more in education and health,” he stated.

He, however, encouraged Nigerians to support each other during these times, saying, “Considering the situation in the country, and in the spirit of the Sallah, let us help one another and be our brother’s keepers. I wish everyone a happy Sallah.”

The former President donated a cow, 10 bags of rice and cash to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who visited him for Sallah.