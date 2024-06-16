Olubadan: Ladoja Faults Makinde Over Olakulehin’s Health Status

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday, condemned the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his comments on the health status of the Olubadan-Designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

According to Ladoja, Makinde was wrong to have said Olakulehin would be enthroned when he is fit, adding that only the town (Ibadan people) can enthrone the Olubadan not the Governor.

Recall that the Oyo State Governor at the state burial ceremony for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, said Olakulehin will be enthroned when he is fit for the throne.

Ladoja, however, while speaking with newsmen at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, said Makinde could only present staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate, not enthrone him.

He maintained that the role of government was just to give the staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-Designate.

He said, “The Governor might have access to medical records of Olakulehin’s health or send his doctors to access his health or use artificial intelligence to do that.

“I don’t have any problem if the governor refuses to give him the staff of office or instrument of office but he is not the one to enthrone him.

“Olakulehin is an aged man, we didn’t expect him to still be acting like a youth.”