Dubai: I Know The Date UAE Will Lift Visa Ban On Nigerians, Wait For The Announcement – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government would lift the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers soon.

According to Keyamo, all necessary formalities have been concluded between the two countries but it is up to the UAE government to make the official announcement.

He stated that he is aware of the specific date when the visa ban would be lifted but it’s not up to him to make the announcement.

The Minister made this known in an interview with the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Otega Ogra, published on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria.

He added that an agreement was reached between the two countries during a recent visit by President Tinubu to UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in September 2023.

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything.

“Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent,” Keyamo stated.

Naija News recalls the UAE had, in 2022, banned about 20 countries, including Nigeria, from travelling to Dubai, leading to a diplomatic row between the two nations.

However, President Tinubu, in 2023, visited the country and engaged in diplomatic talks with the country’s leaders.