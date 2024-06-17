Tinubu Consistently Tells Me That He Can’t Complain Because He Danced For The Job – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that President Bola Tinubu has consistently told him that he cannot complain about his job as the nation’s leader.

According to Akpabio, Tinubu said he campaigned and danced for the job, hence he must do it well.

He said, “Very soon we’ll conclude negotiations on minimum wage and Nigerians will be happy for it.

“The economy we met was not in good shape at all, I call it a ‘foamy economy.’ Despite that, the President consistently tells me, ‘I cannot complain; I campaigned and danced for this job, so I must do it and I must do it well,”he said.

Akpabio stated this on Sunday in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, during the one-day South-South APC conference.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said that country will become self-sufficient in Premium Motor Spirit (Petroleum) production in the next four weeks.

According to him, Nigeria is getting to the era where it will produce what it consumes.

He commended Tinubu for having the courage to remove the fuel subsidy, assuring that the temporary pains would soon be over.

The lawmaker said he had conducted surveillance across many refineries before arriving at his conclusion.

According to him, “I went round the Dangote refinery and found out that by this July 2024, Nigeria is about to become self-sufficient in the production of PMS.

“As of today, it produces enough diesel and it’s already exporting to other countries. Same with fertiliser and Urea. So we are getting to that era in the country where we produce what we consume and consume what we produce.“