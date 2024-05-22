BREAKING: Organised Labour Proposes New Minimum Wage To Tinubu Govt

Organised Labour has reduced its demand for a new National Minimum Wage from N615,000 to N500,000.

Naija News gathered that the labour unions made the new demand at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

A source at the meeting told Vanguard that the labour leaders reduced their demands so as to ensure a speedy conclusion of negotiation on new national minimum wage.

He also revealed that the government team is adamant about the N54,000 offer, complaining of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay.

The source added that the private sector has made an additional N3,000 taking up its offer to N57,000 from the initial N54,000.

He said, “Labour has been requested to shift in response to the Government. They complied and came down to N500,000.

“The Government has agreed that NLC is using evidence-based presentation. But they argue that eight states are not paying or not fully implementing the 2019 minimum wage.

“The Government is talking of non-availability of funds. They are also talking about the inability of the private sector to pay.”

The source also said that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was present at the meeting.

He added: ”The Imo State Governor has stepped in. He is not a member of the committee but it is good that there is at least a governor, as the six governors in the committee have been regularly absent.”

