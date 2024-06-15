Exclusive: Finidi George Confirmed To Me That He Has Resigned – Super Eagles Official

The media officer of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Promise Efoghe, has confirmed that the head coach of the team, Finidi George, has resigned.

Finidi George who served as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles for 20 months under the leadership of coach Jose Peseiro, was appointed as the head coach of the team in April 2024.

Before he was appointed as the team’s permanent coach, he served as the interim coach of the side in March and led them to a win over Ghana and a defeat against Mali in international friendlies.

After the was given the job permanently, Finidi George led the Super Eagles to draw 1-1 with South Africa and suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

These two results have placed the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the next World Cup in danger and have forced the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider appointing a foreign technical adviser to work with Finidi.

Amid that, earlier today, reports went viral that Finidi George has resigned leaving the coaching position vacant barely two months after his appointment.

“Ademola Olajire (NFF director of communication) is in the best position to give you more details of this but I can confirm to you that he has resigned”, the Super Eagles media officer told Naija News earlier today.

He added, “We spoke this morning and he has confirmed to me that he has resigned.”

Note that the NFF and Finidi George have yet to make a public statement concerning Finidi George’s resignation at the time of writing.