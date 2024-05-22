Insecurity: Approach The Military And Provide Proof To Back Your Allegations — DHQ Challenges Gov Radda

The Defence Headquarters has asked the governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda to provide evidence supporting his claims that the military is aiding and abetting terrorism activities in the state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said this via a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buba claimed that the governor made the allegation when he granted an interview on Channels television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on April 5.

The major general insisted that the army has zero tolerance for any form of criminality and indiscipline.

According to him, the military is subservient to all elected government representatives and therefore regards the relationship with the utmost respect.

He said, “In light of the aforementioned statement of the governor, the armed forces of Nigeria elect not to join words with him but would encourage him to approach the military high command to substantiate his allegations.

“It is worthy of note to state that the AFN, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of criminality in the conduct of operations across the country.

“It is for this reason that there are standing court martials to treat any form of misbehaviour by troops, especially those that portray the military negatively to the general populace.

“Meanwhile, the military remains unperturbed by such statements capable of demoralising or dampening the spirit of troops in operational theatres.

“Rather, we will continue on the trajectory of conducting operations as well as working assiduously in the fight against terrorism.”

