29 Killed As NAF Confronts Bandits In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported successfully neutralizing approximately 29 bandits and rescuing numerous victims of kidnapping, including the daughter of the village head of Ruwan Godiya.

The assault was reportedly carried out during a recent bombing operation near Bakori Hills and Yartsintsiya in the Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, has confirmed in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday that the bombing led to the deaths of 8 bandits by bullets and 21 by the impact of bombs.

He noted that the mission was launched in reaction to a kidnapping incident in Kankara Local Government Area on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

The NAF, he said is working closely with local forces and intelligence units to track down and eliminate criminal groups in the area.

“The details are still emerging, but it is clear that the operation was a success and a major blow to the bandits.

“We commend the NAF for their bravery and professionalism in carrying out this operation,” he said.

Naija News reports that terrorists had earlier conducted deadly attacks on different villages in Kankara local government area which led to the deaths of police officers and scores of farmers on Sunday.