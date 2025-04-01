Gunshots As Over 90 Armed Bandits Storm Sokoto Community On Motorcycles

Approximately 90 armed bandits reportedly stormed Tozai, a village in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on motorcycles on Monday, March 31, 2025.

It was gathered that the assailants attempted to invade the village but encountered strong resistance from the security forces.

Naija News learnt that well-coordinated military and police forces successfully intercepted the armed bandits, resulting in the tragic death of a local resident.

In a publication via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported a violent exchange of gunfire ensued, compelling the attackers to withdraw.

Regrettably, during this confrontation, a stray bullet fired by the bandits struck 35-year-old Sule Ummaru as he attempted to escape the area.

“Unfortunately, in the course of repelling the attack, a resident, Sule Ummaru, was hit by a stray bullet from the bandits. He was rushed to General Hospital Isa but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment,” Makama confirmed.

It was further reported that security forces have since intensified patrols in the area to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

Meanwhile, in an astonishing development, bandits terrorizing communities in Nigeria have been recorded on videotape holding Eid prayers for the just-concluded 2025 Ramadan fast.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who shared the video clip via his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, April 1, the bandits held Eid prayers in two different locations in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands the bandits held prayers at Maidaro, Sabon Birni and East Kaduna in Dogon Dawa Forest.

The bandits were seen with guns and other sophisticated items such as drones and mobile phones.

Makama tagged both the Nigerian Army and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in the video shared.