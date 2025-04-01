Bandits Hold Eid Prayers In Kaduna Forest, Video Emerges

In an astonishing development, bandits terrorizing communities in Nigeria have been recorded on videotape, holding Eid prayers for the just-concluded 2025 Ramadan fast.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who shared the video clip via his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, April 1, the bandits held Eid prayers in two different locations in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands the bandits held prayers at Maidaro, Sabon Birni and East Kaduna, in Dogon Dawa Forest.

The bandits were seen with guns and other sophisticated items such as drones and mobile phones.

Makama tagged both the Nigerian Army and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in the video shared.

Watch the video below and some of the reactions that have followed it.

@DeenyPro: I still don’t understand how these people are active on social media especially TikTok and posting their activities without being traced.

Make a controversial post against any of our leaders today and you will be arrested in less than 48hrs.

@Abdul_A_Bello: They are operating drones.

These guys have gone beyond what we are thinking.

@LukmanOlanrew16: Imagine this people using Drone 😳 hmmm and all of this weapons put together.

@DjSBlaze: There is problem o

@hamzee14: Is This not drone I am seeing so ?

I’m puzzled by the apparent ease with which these bandits maintain an active online presence, particularly on TikTok, without facing consequences. They seem to freely share their activities without being held accountable.

@frankobisike: Why tag when they’ll still turn blind eyes?

@Prospercares: These are hunters that will soon move to Uromi to go look for wild animals you don’t see in the north.

@MasudIMagaji: The level of audacity shown by them is perplexing.

May they meet their Waterloo.

@Jawad_Danaba: Am scared of seeing that drone, despite the heat they’re getting from our vibrant and gallant armed forces. That drone doesn’t look like normal drone, right?

@AigbokhanEjiehi: Make this make sense. You are involved in terrorism and other forms of banditry, yet you find time to pray.

Please do tell, what exactly are you praying for?

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed Battalion Commanders to effectively tackle all threats to national security.

Naija News reports that General Oluyede gave the directive while addressing Battalion Commanders who were participants at the concluded First Commanding Officers’ Workshop for year 2025, held at the Headquarters 2 Division, during his working tour and assessment of the Division’s operational and administrative activities.

In a statement by Army Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Oluyede reminded the participants that they represented the bridge between the operational and tactical levels of command.

The Chief of Army Staff enjoined them to demonstrate the essential leadership qualities of responsibility, accountability and moral courage to effectively lead their troops in battle and in peace time.