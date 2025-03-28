Three Notorious Bandit Leaders Run Mad In Zamfara

Three infamous bandit leaders terrorizing communities in Zamfara State have reportedly experienced a decline in their mental health, resulting in disorder among their armed followers.

Security expert Zagazola Malama reported that intelligence sources confirmed the development as a significant result following the battle against banditry in the northern part of the country.

He said the three bandit commanders, Kachalla Dan Baba, Kachalla Abu Guddi, and Kachalla Bello Kurma, have suddenly shown signs of severe psychological distress.

This has led their gang members to disarm them and leave them to roam aimlessly in the forests.

Naija News learnt that this incident, which occurred on March 27, 2025, has thrown their criminal factions into disarray, prompting speculation among the public regarding the potential reasons behind their abrupt mental collapse.

The Operational Power Of The Three Bandit Leaders

According to reports, Kachalla Dan Baba was the head of a significant criminal organization based in Kudo village, adjacent to Buzaya Forest in the Maru Local Government Area.

He commanded over 50 fighters and was responsible for numerous kidnappings, highway ambushes, and cattle rustling activities across Zamfara and neighboring regions.

Kachalla Abu Guddi, another notorious warlord, operated from Gidan Garba village in Maru LGA. He gained infamy for leading violent assaults on communities, resulting in civilian casualties, and for his involvement in arms trafficking.

Kachalla Bello Kurma established his operations deep within the Buzaya Forest, a well-known refuge for armed criminal groups in Maru LGA. Security sources characterize him as one of the most brutal bandits in the area, with connections to other terrorist organizations active in the North-West.

A source, a vigilante operative who has been tracking bandit activities in the region, told Zagazola that the three bandit leaders began showing signs of erratic behavior, including talking to themselves, hallucinating, and making irrational decisions. Witnesses claim that their own fighters, sensing weakness and fearing for their survival, seized their weapons and abandoned them in the forests.

“This is a very unusual situation. These men were feared warlords, controlling vast criminal networks. But something happened that caused them to lose their senses. Their followers saw that they were no longer fit to lead, so they disarmed them and left them to wander aimlessly,” the source disclosed.

Naija News reports that security analysts and community members have started to theorize about the possible causes behind the unusual mental breakdown experienced by the bandit leaders.

Among the proposed explanations are: The Consequences of Extended Substance Abuse: Numerous bandit commanders are reported to misuse hard drugs, potentially resulting in serious psychological issues.

Additionally, some residents speculate that divine intervention or spiritual influences might have contributed to their abrupt decline.

Should the incapacitation of Kachalla Dan Baba, Abu Guddi, and Bello Kurma be verified, it could considerably diminish the effectiveness of bandit activities in Maru Local Government Area and its neighboring regions.

“With their leaders gone mad, their gangs will either scatter or seek new alliances. This gives us an opportunity to strike harder and eliminate them before they reorganize,” the source reportedly said.