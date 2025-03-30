JUST IN: Tragic Accident Claims Nine Lives In Katsina

At least nine individuals tragically lost their lives in a serious road accident on Sunday morning on the Malumfashi-Kafur Road in Katsina State.

The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aliyu Ma’aji, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Sunday (today).

He noted that the lone accident involved a Hummer bus carrying 20 passengers.

According to Ma’aji, nine passengers died at the scene, while 11 others suffered various injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical care.

Initial investigations indicated that the crash was caused by excessive speed and a subsequent loss of control.

The FRSC commander urged drivers to be vigilant, cautioning against speeding, overloading, and reckless driving, particularly during festive seasons.

He highlighted that, despite the state government’s initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, reckless driving continues to be a significant factor in fatal accidents in Katsina.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has debunked reports of an alleged attack on an 18-seater passenger bus and the killing of the travellers.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement on Saturday, described the report as false and urged members of the public to disregard it.

He added that an investigation has commenced to unravel the source of the fake news being spread on social media.

“The police command reaffirms its commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and promoting harmony among diverse communities.

“An investigation is currently underway to uncover the source of this fake news, and those responsible will face consequences for their actions.

“The command urges the public to disregard this fake news and refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause harm, panic and unrest in society,” Kiyawa said.