JUST IN: NAF Gets New Spokesperson

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame as the new Director of Public Relations and Information.

He succeeds Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, who has been moved to the Defence Headquarters to serve as the Director of Civil-Military Relations.

According to a statement from NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ejodame, is a highly experienced officer with a strong background in logistics, strategic planning, and defense management.

He is an alumnus of the 45th Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Air Commodore Ejodame holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master’s degree in Transport and Logistics, and a PhD in Information Systems and Management Studies from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

He has also undergone logistics training at the United Nations International Peace Support Operations Centre in Kenya and completed a course on Optimization and Decision-Making in Supply Chain in Portugal.

He is a graduate of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji and the Air Force War College in Makurdi, where he was recognized as the Best Graduating Participant.

Additionally, he has received the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff Awards at the National Defence College in Abuja.

Air Commodore Ejodame has served as a Directing Staff at both the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji and the National Defence College in Abuja.

He was also the inaugural Dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Kaduna and previously held the position of Director of Procurement at AFIT.

Furthermore, he has acted as Nigeria’s Defence Adviser at the Nigerian High Commission in Malaysia, where he was also accredited to nine other countries, enhancing Nigeria’s defense relationships in the region.

Naija News reports that Air Commodore Ejodame is a member of several professional bodies, including:

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM)

Fellow of the Air Force War College and National Defence College

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria

His appointment as NAF’s spokesperson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, positioning him to enhance the Air Force’s public relations and communication strategies.