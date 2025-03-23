‘Your Mother Has Nurtured Generations Of Leaders’ – President Tinubu Tells Katsina Governor On Mother’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has consoled with the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the death of his mother.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the Governor’s late mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari, nurtured a generation of leaders during her lifetime.

The statement from the presidency consoled the family of the deceased, and added that Hajiya Baribari left behind a legacy of integrity and community service.

“President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Katsina State governor, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

“The 93-year-old matriarch died in the late hours of Saturday.

“President Tinubu describes the deceased nonagenarian as a selfless woman who had nurtured generations of leaders who excelled in different endeavours.

“The President says Hajiya Safara’u has left behind a legacy of integrity and community service that has permeated far and near.

“President Tinubu beseeched Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and comfort her family during this time of grief,” the statement read.

Naija News earlier reported that Hajiya Babari died in the late hours of Saturday at the age of 93.

In addition to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Hajiya Safara’u’s other prominent children include the Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, the former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.