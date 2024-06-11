Nigerian Police, Military Frustrating Governors With Attitude Towards Insecurity – Gov Lawal

The governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has decried the lackadaisical attitude of Nigerian military and police over the insecurity situation in the North-West state.

He lamented that governors are often frustrated because they do not have control over the military and police.

Lawal lamented that the uninspiring attitude of Federal Government-controlled security agencies was responsible for the creation of the state security outfit, Community Protection Guards in January.

The governor shared his grievances during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Speaking further, he claimed that there are political undertones to the security issues in the state.

“Sometimes, when you’re really helpless. When you need them (security agents), they are not there. Even when they are there, they are given certain instructions on what to do and not what to do,” he said.

The governor explained that the marauding bandits whose kidnapping-for-ransom trade is booming in the state can be strangulated in two weeks with the right political will.

“In two weeks, we can take care of the situation but the political will are not there,” he said.

“We know who they (bandits) are. We know were they live. It’s just that there is no political will,” he said.

Lawal alleged that some of his political foes are negotiating with bandits without his knowledge.

“At a point, I had to really come and say it clearly because when we are trying to take care of the situation, somebody somewhere is negotiating with the bandits without my knowledge,” he lamented.