Tinubu Asked To Declare State Of Emergency In Zamfara Over 13 Months Suspension Of Lawmakers

The suspension of 10 Zamfara State Assembly members for 13 months has sparked controversy, with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) accusing Governor Dauda Lawal of displaying anti-democratic tendencies.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CDD Convener Ibrahim Yakubu claimed that the lawmakers were suspended “simply for expressing concerns” about the state’s security situation.

He argued that Governor Lawal’s actions have paralyzed legislative activities and deprived the people of Zamfara of effective representation.

Yakubu called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara for a minimum period of six months.

He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “In light of these hideous violations, it is time for President Bola Tinubu to take action before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara now.”

He continued, “A six-month emergency period is necessary to restore order, dismantle the networks of political and economic terrorists, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance.”

Yakubu stressed that the call for a state of emergency was made out of necessity, warning that the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but the entire nation.

He said: “The good people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritizes security, and safeguards national resources.”

He also urged President Tinubu to use all available resources to address the crisis in Zamfara, calling for swift action to secure the state’s resources, protect citizens, and hold those responsible for the situation accountable.

Yakubu further criticized Governor Lawal’s tenure, describing it as “an unmitigated disaster” and accusing him of undermining democracy.

“He has desecrated democratic institutions, fostered political terrorism, refused to tackle insecurity, and enabled the looting of Zamfara’s wealth,” Yakubu claimed. “No doubt, he has failed in his responsibilities, and he can no longer remain in office. Nigeria deserves better.”