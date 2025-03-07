Air Chief Abubakar Takes Responsibility For Zamfara Airstrike That Killed Scores Of Vigilantes

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, recently traveled to Zamfara State to engage with the victims and families impacted by the recent airstrike from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He expressed profound sorrow regarding the incident and reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) dedication to safeguarding civilian lives.

During his visit on Thursday, he recognized the suffering endured by the victims and their families, characterizing the occurrence as a tragic departure from the NAF’s core mission.

He also held discussions with Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to reassure him of the Air Force’s commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future.

In reflecting on the airstrike, Air Marshal Abubakar recounted the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.

On January 11, 2025, intelligence reports indicated the movement of suspected terrorists on motorcycles in Dangebe Village, located in the Maradun Local Government Area.

This area had been targeted the previous day as part of operations aimed at neutralizing terrorist elements associated with the infamous bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Subsequent surveillance confirmed the presence of armed motorcyclists, whose movements were consistent with known terrorist strategies.

However, it later became apparent that the strike may have inadvertently struck a local vigilante group returning from an operation against terrorists.

A fact-finding team was promptly dispatched, revealing that 11 members of the vigilante group were unintentionally killed, with another 11 sustaining injuries.

Expressing his deep regret, the CAS acknowledged the NAF’s accountability and announced initiatives to assist the victims.

These initiatives include financial support for the affected families, reconstruction of damaged properties, and the replacement of two motorcycles lost in the airstrike.

Furthermore, he instructed the NAF Director of Services to establish a solar-powered borehole in Kambarawa Village to aid the local community.

He also emphasized the NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (NAF CHMR-AP), which serves as a framework aimed at improving operational accuracy, refining assessments, and bolstering response strategies in instances of civilian harm.

Governor Lawal praised the Air Force for its commitment to accountability and expressed his intention to continue working together to enhance security within the state.

To reinforce the military’s presence in Zamfara, he presented the NAF with a Certificate of Occupancy for land adjacent to Gusau Airport, earmarked for establishing a new Air Force Base.

A statement from Deputy Director of NAF Public Relations, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, characterized the visit as a testament to the Air Force’s dedication to accountability, operational improvement, and community involvement.