Outrage In Otukpo As Residents Protest Rising Insecurity

Residents of Otukpo, Benue State, have taken to the streets in a massive demonstration against the persistent wave of killings and kidnappings plaguing the area.

Frustrated by the worsening security situation, Naija News gathered that the protesters blocked major roads, demanding immediate intervention from the government and security agencies.

According to DAILY POST, the demonstrators, chanting “We no go gree!”, expressed their anger over the authorities’ failure to curb the attacks that have become a recurring nightmare in the community.

One of the protesters, Daniel Oche, voiced his frustration, revealing a disturbing pattern linked to the attacks.

“This has been happening again and again. We are not safe in our own homes. And have you noticed? NEPA (JEDC) always takes light before every operation. It’s like they don’t want us to see what’s coming,” he stated.

The ongoing protest follows a series of deadly incidents that have left residents living in fear, with many forced to abandon their homes. As of now, security forces have yet to be deployed to contain the situation.

Benue Community Deserted as Residents Flee Amidst Ongoing Attacks

Residents of Olena, a community in Asa, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, have abandoned their homes following a series of relentless attacks by suspected herdsmen.

For the past four days, the area has been under siege, resulting in multiple casualties and the abduction of several individuals.

A villager who managed to escape with his family recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that they were forced to flee late Monday night after realising that no assistance was forthcoming.

“I am currently in Upu. I escaped with my family this night. At the moment, we have all vacated our community. Olena has been under attack for days now,” he said.

Expressing deep frustration, he described how the assailants operated unchecked, leaving the community in fear and despair.

“They have killed and kidnapped several people. We have been crying for help, but no security agents have come to our rescue. I barely managed to escape with my life and my family tonight. Olena is under serious attack as we speak,” he added.