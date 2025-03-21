How Nigeria Can Solve Its Insecurity – Air Vice Marshal Onilede

Nigeria is heavily challenged by activities of terrorists, bandits, herdsmen and other criminal gangs.

As security agencies intensify their onslaught against bandits, terrorists, and other criminal gangs, Nigeria has lost thousands of citizens and property worth trillions in naira to insecurity.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) 2024 Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report, Nigerians paid ₦2.2 trillion to kidnappers as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024.

The NBS report covered the first 12 months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. If ransom paid under former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s eight years administration were added, it may have been more than the figure.

Under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria was majorly challenged by Boko Haram insurgents. However, during Buhari’s administration, Boko Haram was no longer the lone menace. Communities across Nigeria were heavily attacked by herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal gangs.

It seemed as though insurgent groups, taking different names such as Lukarawa, herdsmen and bandits, found a new business in abducting citizens, particularly students and commuters. No part of the country was spared.

From Agatu in Benue State to Zurmi and Gusau in Zamfara State, from Nimbo and Eha-Amufu in Enugu State to Owo in Ondo State, and Kajuru and Kauru in Kaduna State; no part of Nigeria has not experienced the ugly plague of combined activities of herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and other criminal gangs.

In February 2018, 109 girls from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dachi, Yobe State, were abducted. In December 2020, over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, were abducted.

In February 2021, bandits abducted 27 students of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State. Also in June 2021, 80 students and five teachers from Government College in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State were abducted by bandits.

In this interview, Naija News spoke with a former senior officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Moses Onilede (rtd).

With over three decades spent in the Air Force, Naija News spoke with AVM Onilede on security issues affecting every part of the country, allegations of foreign funding of Boko Haram, the unfortunate business of kidnapping, soldiers’ attacks on civilians, and the way out of the plaguing insecurity.

What’s your assessment of the nation’s security? With banditry, herdsmen attacks, Lukarawa, abduction, and Boko Haram is the government winning the war against insecurity?

“Security is a dynamic challenge that requires continuous adaptation. The Nigerian government has tried to address security threats through military operations, intelligence gathering, and collaborations with neighboring countries. However, like in any security operation, successes and challenges exist. The persistence of banditry, terrorism (though significantly reduced), kidnapping and other criminal activities shows that more needs to be done in intelligence-driven operations, community engagement, and addressing the socio-economic factors that contribute to insecurity.”

What needs to be changed? Who needs to be changed? Who is to be held responsible?

“Security is a collective responsibility. While the government and security agencies play a critical role, citizens also have a part to play by cooperating with security forces and providing useful information. The focus should be on strengthening inter-agency collaboration, leveraging technology for surveillance and intelligence, and addressing issues such as unemployment and poor governance, which create vulnerabilities that criminals exploit. Rather than singling out individuals, the priority should be on improving institutional frameworks and accountability mechanisms to ensure efficiency in tackling insecurity.”

You wrote on your 𝕏 handle about kidnapping being a lucrative business. What do you think is driving it? Are there those you think are benefiting from it?

“Kidnapping thrives due to a combination of economic, security, and governance factors. Criminal groups see it as a low-risk, high-reward activity, especially in areas where law enforcement presence is weak or where there is a lack of deterrence. Ransom payments provide financial incentives, and in some cases, criminal networks have become highly organized. There are certainly individuals and groups benefiting from the proceeds of kidnapping, which makes it more difficult to eradicate. The key to addressing it lies in a combination of intelligence-led policing, disruption of ransom payment channels, and socio-economic interventions that reduce the pool of individuals drawn into such crimes.”

Nigerians are always afraid of military men, especially when they are in uniform. You may also have read about Air Force personnel invading Ikeja Discos, beating up staff for disconnecting their barrack. There are also too many cases of military personnel manhandling civilians. What is driving these actions and they’re usually done by young soldiers? How can it be reduced?

“The military is an institution built on discipline and professionalism, and incidents of misconduct by personnel are not a reflection of the entire armed forces. However, such cases—when they occur—are concerning and must be addressed. Factors such as stress from operational duties, lack of adequate conflict resolution training, and instances where young soldiers feel a sense of power can contribute to these incidents. The military has internal disciplinary mechanisms to handle such cases, but there is a need for continuous training on civil-military relations and human rights, as well as reinforcing strict accountability for any unprofessional conduct.”

US Senator, Scott Perry, alleged that USAID funded Boko Haram. You have quantum information on Boko Haram’s activities. Do you think he said the truth, or should it be wished away?

“Allegations of external funding for terrorist groups are serious and should be backed by credible evidence before conclusions are drawn. Over the years, Boko Haram has received funding from various sources, including ransom payments, illicit trade, and foreign sympathizers. I suggest the Nigerian government and international partners should intensify the work on cutting off these financial channels. Any specific allegations should be properly investigated through diplomatic and security channels rather than dismissed or assumed to be true without verifiable evidence.”

Do you think there are foreign hands fanning insecurity in our country?

“Security threats in Nigeria, like in many other nations, have both internal and external dimensions. While internal factors such as socio-economic conditions and governance challenges play a major role, external elements—such as arms trafficking, ideological influences, and transnational criminal networks—also contribute to insecurity. Regional and global collaboration is essential in tackling these issues, as national borders do not confine insecurity. Nigeria’s partnerships with neighboring countries and international security organizations remain vital in addressing these challenges effectively.”

In what way can Nigeria put an end to these myriads of insecurity plaguing our nation?

“A multi-faceted approach is needed to tackle insecurity in Nigeria effectively. Some key areas of focus should include:

• Strengthening Intelligence and Surveillance: Investing in technology-driven security solutions, such as drones and advanced surveillance systems, can help security agencies stay ahead of criminal elements.

• Enhancing Law Enforcement and Military Operations: Equipping and training security forces to respond effectively to emerging threats while ensuring respect for human rights.

• Community Engagement and Policing: Encouraging local communities to collaborate with security forces in providing intelligence and early warnings.

• Tackling Root Causes: Addressing unemployment, poverty, and lack of education to reduce the number of individuals vulnerable to recruitment by criminal groups.

• Judicial Reforms and Accountability: Ensuring that those involved in criminal activities are swiftly prosecuted and that security agencies operate within legal frameworks to build public trust.

• Strengthening Institutional Capacity: Well-functioning government institutions are essential for maintaining law and order, ensuring fair justice, and providing necessary infrastructure and services that prevent societal breakdown.

“No single solution will eradicate insecurity overnight, but a sustained, coordinated effort by government, security agencies, civil society, and citizens will significantly improve the security landscape. Most importantly, without strong and effective governance, other security measures military interventions, intelligence gathering, and law enforcement – may not yield long-term success. Addressing governance challenges is fundamental to achieving lasting security in Nigeria.

“Although you did not ask me about the National Orientation Agency (NOA), I believe the NOA has a critical role in addressing security challenges in Nigeria by shaping public perception, fostering national unity, and promoting civic responsibility. Since many security threats are fueled by misinformation, distrust in government, and weak civic engagement, NOA’s role is indispensable. The Agency needs to increase its efforts in addressing ethnic and religious divisions among Nigerians, hate speeches, ethnic profiling, and divisive politics.”