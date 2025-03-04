Kidnapping Now A Lucrative Industry, Can Nigeria Survive? – Air Vice Marshal Onilede

Air Vice Marshal Moses Onilede (rtd) has decried the increasing rate of insecurity and hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that Onilede noted that Nigeria has become plagued by too many negative factors, including kidnapping, hardship, corruption, and ethnic bigotry.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, on Tuesday, the former Air Force officer stated that abduction has turned into a lucrative business, lamenting that most communities have been sacked by bandits.

“Kidnapping has become a lucrative industry. The highways, once bustling with commerce and free movement, are now hunting grounds for criminals. Entire communities live in fear, and families are forced to pay ransoms to rescue loved ones. The government’s response? A cycle of empty promises and underwhelming actions. Can a nation where life is so cheap truly stand the test of time?

“Banditry has ravaged the North, turning once-thriving agricultural zones into battlefields. Villages are burned, farmers slaughtered, and entire populations displaced. The state appears powerless, or worse, complicit. Those meant to protect the people seem unable or unwilling to confront this menace. Can a nation that cannot protect its citizens from marauders and warlords hope to survive?, He noted.

Onilede condemned the rising ethnic division among Nigerians, fanned by politicians to achieve a selfish end.

“From corruption to insecurity, tribal hatred to economic decay, Nigeria seems to be on a collision course with destruction. Yet, in the midst of this darkness, a flicker of hope remains. But hope alone is not enough. Change requires action, sacrifice, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.

“So, the question remains—can Nigeria survive? And if so, at what cost? Onilede asked.