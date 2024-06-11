Atiku Reacts As Bandits Ambush Patrol Team, Kill Security Agents, Residents In Katsina

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of security personnel and villagers ambushed by bandits in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the killing of about 20 people, including four police officers and two operatives of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, by some suspected bandits.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the attack occurred on Sunday at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement via his X handle, Atiku expressed worry over the acts of banditry and terrorism, which have become routine with the government acting nonchalant about it despite the enormous annual budget for defence.

He said, “I am saddened by reports of the attack on Yargoje village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, which claimed scores of lives and the kidnap of vulnerable women and children.

“It is also sad that the bandits ambushed the police armoured personnel carrier responding to the distress call at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages, killing four police officers and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

“Most worrisome to me is that these acts of banditry and terrorism have become routine, with the government seemingly helpless and nonchalant about it despite the enormous annual budget for defence.

“While I sympathise with the families of the victims, I will once again call on the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.”