Nigerian Army Shortlists Candidates For 87 Regular Recruits Intake

The Nigerian Army has announced the shortlisting of successful candidates for the 87 Regular Recruits Intake (87RRI).

Naija News reports that this development was disclosed on Wednesday via the Army’s official X page.

To check for the list of shortlisted candidates, applicants are told to visits https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr

The Army also instructed the shortlisted candidates to report to their state of origin for the state recruitment exercise, scheduled to take place between June 20th and July 3rd, 2024.

The announcement reads: “PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ON 87RRI

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public and all applicants that applied for 87 Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women to visit the Nigerian Army website http://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr for the list of shortlisted candidates.

“The shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the state recruitment screening exercise from 20 June – 3 July 2024. Call the support lines 09041116433 and 07036499094 for more inquiries.”

