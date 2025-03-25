Police, Army Vow To Protect Critical Infrastructure, Ensure Safety In Rivers State

In response to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the Nigerian Police Force, alongside the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other sister security agencies, have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding critical national infrastructure and ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

Speaking during a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, highlighted the successful collaborative efforts of the security agencies to maintain peace and order in the region.

Naija News reports that Adepoju commended the joint patrol operations carried out by the Police, Armed Forces, and other security agencies, stressing that these efforts have been pivotal in preserving the current calm in the state.

He stated, “I extend our profound commendation to the Joint Patrol Operations conducted by the Police, the Armed Forces, and other sister agencies, who have diligently executed their mandate to support the objective of the state of emergency in Rivers State. Our collective effort has been instrumental in sustaining the peace and calm currently enjoyed in our dear state.”

The Police Commissioner also emphasized the importance of the security measures, explaining that they are necessary to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order.

He noted that the proactive policing strategy was implemented due to the threat posed by miscreants seeking to exploit the unstable environment.

“It is imperative to emphasize that this phase of security activities is a necessary measure aimed at preventing any potential breakdown of law and order. The decision to deploy a proactive policing strategy was informed by an emerging atmosphere that could have been exploited by troublemakers to plunge the state into insecurity and chaos. I assure the good people of Rivers State that this is a temporary phase, and in due time, we will all witness a more peaceful and secured state,” Adepoju stated.

A critical aspect of the ongoing security operations is the protection of vital national assets, especially those related to the oil sector.

Adepoju urged the residents of Rivers State to take collective responsibility in safeguarding these assets from threats such as oil thieves, vandals, kidnappers, cultists, and other criminals.

He explained, “Furthermore, I must stress the critical importance of securing critical national assets and infrastructures within Rivers State. These assets are vital, not only to the people of Rivers State but to the entire nation. Consequently, it is the collective responsibility of all well-meaning residents of the state to ensure their protection.”

In recent weeks, Adepoju revealed that security forces have thwarted several attempts by criminals to vandalize government assets. Notably, on March 16, 2025, quick response by the security agencies at Aluu-Rumuekpe in Ikwerre LGA led to the death of vandals attempting to detonate a pipeline.

“Over the past week, the joint efforts of the security agencies in Rivers State have, among other successes, thwarted attempts by miscreants to vandalize pipelines, which led to the death of the vandals in the process of trying to detonate a pipeline as a result of the quick response of the state security agencies,” Adepoju confirmed.

On March 21, 2025, another successful operation took place when security forces stormed a kidnappers’ hideout along Omoku Road in Ahoada East LGA.

Eight male suspects were arrested, and six male victims were rescued. The operation yielded significant items, including firearms, motorcycles, and communication equipment.

In another notable incident on March 19, 2025, two suspects were apprehended in Onelga LGA with four dynamites, four switches, detonating pods, and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials.

Furthermore, Adepoju revealed that 30 illegal refining sites, 55 ovens, 20 reservoirs, and 50 dug-out pits had been destroyed. The operation also resulted in the seizure of 100,000 liters of stolen crude oil and about 10,000 liters of illegally refined AGO.

The Police Commissioner called on the public to assist security agencies by providing credible intelligence on criminal activities, particularly regarding individuals or groups engaged in vandalism. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of the state.

“The ideal thing is for the people of Rivers State to support the security agencies with credible intelligence. We call on members of the public to cooperate with us and help us identify and apprehend those involved in criminal activities,” Adepoju said.