Troops Dismantle 18 Illegal Refineries, Seize 60,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude, Arrest 39 Suspects In Niger Delta Crackdown

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has intensified its efforts against crude oil theft, arresting 39 suspected oil thieves and dismantling 18 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta.

Naija News learnt that during the six-day operation, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, troops seized over 60,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Division, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The statement reads in part: “Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have arrested 39 suspected oil thieves and dismantled 18 illegal refining sites in the ongoing crackdown against Crude Oil Theft as well as other associated crimes conducted in the Niger Delta Region.

“This was from 24th to 30th March 2025. The operations which were conducted across the Joint Operations Area with sister agencies, led to the confiscation of over 60,000 litres of stolen products and other items recovered.”

According to the statement, operations in Rivers State, particularly along Ochokocho Road in Etche Local Government Area, led to the interception of an inbuilt fabricated twin tank loaded with 18,000 litres of stolen products.

Additionally, a MAN Diesel container truck (Reg. LXA 44 XA) was discovered attempting to smuggle stolen petroleum products concealed under bags of sawdust. The suspects reportedly fled on sighting the troops.

The anti-crude oil theft operations also extended to the Imo River, where several illegal refining sites were dismantled, and over 15,000 litres of stolen crude were recovered. In Ahoada East LGA, two illegal refining sites containing more than 2,800 litres of stolen products were seized.

Further seizures were made around Ebocha, Omoku, and Jelikri Creek in Degema LGA, where multiple refining sites, drum ovens, hoses, and metal pipes were destroyed.

Operations Yield Results in Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom

In Bayelsa State, troops uncovered and dismantled illegal refining operations in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw LGAs.

The statement noted: “This was evident around Adibawa in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State where two illegal refining sites, containing drums and cooking ovens with over 8,000 litres of stolen crude in drums and sacks. At Okighene in Southern Ijaw LGA, one illegal refining site with over 1,500 litres of crude oil and 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil was recovered.”

Similarly, in Delta State, troops raided illegal refining sites in Warri South LGA, particularly at Egbokodo Itsekiri Community, where they confiscated jerricans filled with illegally refined AGO and destroyed cellophane bags used in the illicit trade.

The Army also reported progress in Akwa Ibom State, where troops have intensified surveillance, preventing oil thieves from continuing their activities.

Army Chief Warns Oil Thieves

Major General Emmanue Emekah, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, has instructed troops to intensify efforts in dismantling illegal refining operations. He urged them to maintain a secure environment that allows legitimate oil exploration activities to thrive.

Emekah issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal refining, urging them to seek lawful means of livelihood or face the full weight of the law.