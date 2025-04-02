Nigerian Military Unveil ‘Homemade’ Bombs, Attack Drones

The Nigerian Military, in partnership with Briech UAS, a communications firm, has introduced the first and largest domestically produced attack drones and bombs in Nigeria and across Africa.

Naija News reports that on Wednesday, at the company’s headquarters in Abuja, Briech UAS, alongside the Nigerian Army, showcased these advanced attack drones and munitions.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, hailed this initiative as a significant achievement in Nigeria’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in defense technology and a crucial advancement in enhancing national security capabilities.

Musa pointed out that the creation of these combat drones represents a timely response to contemporary security needs, underscoring their effectiveness in intelligence operations.

He noted that these drones would enable decisive responses to threats in a time when security challenges are becoming increasingly intricate and asymmetric.

“These force multipliers will play a vital role in enhancing the operational effectiveness of our military.

“Particularly in a world where global politics surrounding the procurement of advanced military hardware have become more intricate.

“Countries that do not produce such solutions face bureaucratic bottlenecks and diplomatic hurdles when acquiring these critical platforms. We are facing such challenges directly.

“If you don’t produce what you need, you will be at the mercy of others, even when you have the financial resources to acquire them.

“By manufacturing these drones locally, Nigeria reduces its dependence on foreign resources, ensures prompt acquisition, and strengthens its ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

“With the brilliant minds we have, particularly among our youth, we can create outstanding technology that competes globally,” General Musa said.

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, emphasized that Nigeria’s development hinges on acknowledging and supporting local products.

Mutfwang highlighted the essential role of drones in safeguarding national sovereignty within Plateau and throughout the country.

He disclosed that several of these homegrown technologies have already been implemented in Plateau, greatly enhancing the operational effectiveness of ground forces.

Additionally, he mentioned that his administration is collaborating with local manufacturers of bombs and drones, such as Briech UAS, to combat insurgency with domestically produced armaments.

“As a nation, we made a mistake by allowing non-state actors to acquire capabilities that nearly rival those of state actors.

“We have entered into a partnership that has enabled the deployment of these facilities in our state.

“We have witnessed significant improvements in the efficiency of our security forces.

“Indeed, it was an error to allow non-state actors to amass capabilities that almost overpower those of legitimate state forces.

“It is time to rectify that imbalance. We must ensure that no one within our borders possesses capabilities that match or exceed those entrusted with the constitutional duty of protecting our national sovereignty,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Briech UAS, Dr Bright Echefu, noted that insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP had recently adopted commercial drones for reconnaissance and attack missions.

“These drones have been used to track and attack our troops. They are being deployed to coordinate ambushes and execute crude aerial strikes,” he said