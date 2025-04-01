Nigerian Army Opens Recruitment For 89th Regular Recruits Intake

The Nigerian Army has officially commenced online registration for its 89th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) exercise, inviting applications from eligible tradesmen, non-tradesmen, and women.

Announced via the Army’s official 𝕏 handle on Monday, the recruitment drive aims to enlist qualified candidates into various roles.

Interested individuals can apply through the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng, with the registration period running from March 31 to May 7, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must be single Nigerian citizens by birth and provide a valid National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

They must also meet the Army’s medical, physical, and psychological fitness standards and have no criminal record.

For educational qualifications, candidates must possess at least four passes, including English Language, in WASSCE, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB. Those applying as tradesmen/women must also have relevant trade test certifications.

Additionally, applicants must present a valid birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, hospital, or local government council.

The acceptable age range is 18-22 years for non-tradesmen/women and 18-26 years for tradesmen/women. Height requirements are 1.68m for males and 1.65m for females, and a state of origin certificate is mandatory.

Recruitment Process and Warning Against Fraud

The Army emphasized that the recruitment process is completely free and cautioned applicants against making payments to individuals or groups claiming to influence selection.

“Candidates are advised to conduct their own due diligence and not engage in any form of financial transaction to secure recruitment,” the Army stated.

Benefits for Successful Recruits

Recruits will receive numerous benefits, including:

– Career growth opportunities within the military

– Competitive salaries and allowances

– Access to further education

– Housing in designated locations across Nigeria

– Health insurance and pension benefits upon retirement

– Opportunities to serve within and outside Nigeria

Screening and Verification

Shortlisted candidates will undergo a screening exercise between June 2 and June 19, 2025, at their respective state centers. The Army reiterated that all submitted documents will be thoroughly verified, warning against forgery.

“All those with fake documents will be handed over to the police for prosecution,” the Army cautioned.

Unlike previous intakes, there will be no pre-selection computer-based test; all shortlisted applicants must attend the physical screening at designated centers.

The Army concluded by encouraging young Nigerians to seize this opportunity to contribute to national security.

“Join the Nigerian Army and contribute to the preservation and protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.