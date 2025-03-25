Soldiers Killed, Others Injured As Boko Haram Terrorists Raid Military Formations In Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked the Wajirko army base located in the Damboa local government area, as well as another base in Wulgo village within the Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno state.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday revealed that at least two soldiers are feared dead, with several others injured after the convoy of the newly appointed Brigade Commander for ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ encountered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) or landmines planted by suspected terrorists.

These explosives reportedly detonated along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road.

It was also reported that the new Brigade Commander, whose name has not been disclosed, was among those injured in the incident.

This attack occurred just as government and security officials were preparing to reopen the 185-kilometer Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road, which has been closed to motorists and passengers for several years due to safety concerns.

According to Vanguard, sources disclosed that the terrorists executed a coordinated ambush on both the Wajirko and Wulgo army formations on Monday, March 24, 2025, resulting in the dislodgment of troops.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that some terrorists may have been killed during the confrontation.

The Wulgo army formation consists of joint forces from Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon, as Wulgo is situated near the international border with Cameroon.

In response to the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks, particularly in the communities of Southern Borno, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) expressed his concerns during an interview with reporters in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker voiced his dismay over the ongoing and escalating violence perpetrated by Boko Haram in his constituency.

Senator Ndume acknowledged the efforts of the military and security agencies but urged the federal government to take decisive action to tackle the root causes of insurgency.

He called for the deployment of advanced technological warfare, including drones, to combat the ongoing crisis.

It Is Unfortunate – Ndume Begs Tinubu Govt For Intervention

Ndume, the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, urged the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Train, Equip, Arm, and Motivate (TEAM) the Nigerian military and other security forces.

This initiative, according to him, is essential to effectively tackle the ongoing issues of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and various criminal activities affecting regions in the northeast, northwest, and the country as a whole.

The Senator also voiced his concerns regarding the resurgence of kidnappings along the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu route.

Ndume called for the swift release of Professor Abubakar El-Jummah, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), along with others who were recently kidnapped and remain in Boko Haram’s captivity on the once safer, now perilous Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Kamuya-Biu road in the state.

“It is terrible the renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno, especially in Southern Borno Senatorial District. As I speak, many communities in Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Biu, Hawul, among other Council Areas have been witnessing a series of attacks, destruction and looting of property without confrontation by our security forces.

“It is also unfortunate that these attacks are coming at a time when Governor Babagana Zulum is making frantic efforts to reopen the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu-Biu- Biu roa,d which connects about five local government areas in my constituency to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“With these series of renewed attacks, even the only route which is the Maiduguri- Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Biu road is now unsafe, which means for now, if anyone from Biu, Hawul, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar and other local government areas want to come to Maiduguri, he/she has to follow through Gombe state and spend over 12 hours journey instead of two hours due to closure and unsafety of other alternative routes/ roads.

“Look at what happened yesterday, I was just informed today that Boko Haram terrorists have attacked the Army formation in Wajirko. Another landmine explosion had occurred along the same routes, which killed some soldiers, while the Brigade Commander was among the victims who sustained injuries.

” Although the military and other security agencies are doing their best, the federal government should wake up from its slumber to address the root cause of insurgency by deploying sophisticated technological warfare, including drones to end the madness.

“Let me also call on the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Train, Equip, Arm and Motivate (TEAM) Nigerian military and other security agencies to enable them to face the lingering challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities bedevilling some parts of the North East, North West and the nation in general,” Ndume stated.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, proved abortive at press time.