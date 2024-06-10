Police Recruitment: PSC Issues Important Notice On Training Of 10,000 Candidates

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has distanced itself from schedules making the rounds on the internet about the final screening of candidates who seek recruitment into the force.

In a press release on Monday, the force reiterated that no specific date had been set for the training of 10,000 individuals.

The PSC’s Chief of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, gave this clarification on Monday, maintaining that the various dates being circulated on social media are not real and should not be taken seriously.

According to Ani, the PSC has received numerous inquiries and messages from worried citizens in Nigeria questioning the validity of these dates.

He also mentioned that the PSC is working with the Nigeria Police Force to identify the training institutions and will officially announce these details later.

Candidates are advised to remain patient and await the official confirmation of the dates and the locations of the training.

Naija News reports that the PSC had last week authorized and published the list of 10,000 applicants who have successfully been recruited into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The commission received the Police Recruitment Board’s report on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

A total of 9,000 applicants were approved for General Duty positions, while 1,000 were recruited for the Specialists cadre.

The PSC stated that to ensure fairness and justice in the recruitment process, they collaborated with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission.