JUST IN: PSC Publishes List Of 10,000 Successful Police Recruitment Candidates

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has authorized and published the list of 10,000 applicants who have successfully been recruited into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Naija News reports that the Commission received the report of the Police Recruitment Board on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

A total of 9,000 applicants were approved for General Duty positions, while 1,000 were recruited for the Specialists cadre.

The PSC stated that to ensure fairness and justice in the recruitment process, they collaborated with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC confirmed equitable distribution of successful candidates across all 774 local government areas in the country.

He said: “This stage held in the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory between Monday, 8th to Monday 29th January 2024.

“The Commission, after the physical and credentials screening, shortlisted 171,956 applicants who met the requirements for the Computer Based Tests (CBT) conducted by the Joint Admission and Martriculation Board, JAMB an organisation renowed for its expertise in Computer based tests.

“15,447 General duty applicants who did well in the CBT were further invited for medical screening to determine their health status. The 55,645 Specialists who were shortlisted from the Physical and credentials screening were subjected to practical tests and later medical screening. Each stage of the Recruitment process was carried out with a high level of scrutiny and care .

“A total of 10000 applicants made up of 9000 General Duty and 1000 Specialists were recommended for final selection.

“The selection of specialists were done in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force on the need assessment ensuring capability and balance of geographical representation.”

The statement said candidates are invited to check the status of their application through the Police Service Commission dedicated Web page which can be accessed on computers and mobile devices on www.policeservicecommission.cloud.

For any complaints or inquiries, applicants are advised to contact the PSC recruitment help desk through WhatsApp at 08094767777 and 09031318499.