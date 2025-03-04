Just In: FG Appoints Six Police DIGs, CPs, ACPs [Full List]

The federal government through the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of six new Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday by PSC Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

The newly appointed DIGs include: Sadiq Abubakar, who currently serves as the Commandant of the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano; Benjamin Okolo, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Department of Information Communication Technology at Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Williams Adebowale, the Commandant of the Police Staff College, Jos. Others are Bzigu Bali, AIG at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Enugu; Idegwu Basil Ukuoma, AIG of Zone 14, Katsina; and Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, AIG of Zone 16, Yenagoa.

Ani also announced the promotion of Kanayo Uzuegbu, Commissioner of Police for Enugu State Command, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police was a former Assistant Commissioner Operations Zone 9, Umuahia; Area Commander, Owerri; Area Commander Karu, Nasarawa state; Commander Switch Operation Switch, Portharcourt; Deputy Commissioner Finance and Admin Edo State Command, DCP, state CID, Osun State and Commissioner of Police Operations, Communication, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Ani added.

The commission also approved the appointment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Oyo and Enugu State Commands.

He said: “CP Ademola Johnson, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, was appointed CP Oyo State.

“He was also a former Deputy Commissioner of Police Delta State Command. CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa was appointed CP, Enugu State, to take over from newly promoted AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu. CP Giwa was former DCP Operations Kaduna and Imo State Commands; ACP Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters Abuja; and CSP A, Commissioner of Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters, among other postings in the Police Mobile Force.”

Additionally, Ani revealed that the PSC had approved the promotion of eight Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“They are Abdullahi Kamba Usman, Sani Abdu, Ifeanyi Owo, Vincent Orole, Elisha Atikinkpan, and Margaret Okonkwo. Others are Alhasan Aliyu Guga and Imo Owinizi Ezekiel.

“The newly promoted senior Police Officers were subjected to written examinations and interactive oral interviews,” he said.

“The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu retd, charged the new DIGs to give the Inspector-General of Police the required support and cooperation to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force would be in a good position to secure the Nigerian space and ensure that law and order are maintained,” he said.