PSC Approves Nine Police Commissioners Appointment [Full List]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of nine new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various State Commands, urging them to ensure that Tactical Units do not overshadow the recognized Police Departments.

The Commission emphasized that these specialized units, often led by Deputy Commissioners of Police, should not be allowed to replace established departments within the State Command Headquarters.

In a statement by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani, it was revealed that many State Commissioners had misused these Tactical Units, rendering vital Police Departments ineffective.

During the interviews with the new appointees, the Commission underscored the importance of empowering the recognized Police Departments to function efficiently.

The newly appointed Commissioners are: Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba from Kano State, appointed CP Zamfara; Breret Emmanuel Simon from Plateau State, appointed CP Taraba; Christopher Ado Emmanuel from Niger State, appointed CP Yobe; and Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin from Ondo State, appointed CP Cross Rivers. Other appointments include Adamu Abdullahi Elleman from Jigawa, who served as Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, appointed CP Niger; Sani Omolori Aliyu from Kogi, appointed CP Bauchi; Bello Shehu from Gombe, appointed CP Katsina; Saka Adewale Ajao from Ogun, appointed CP FCT; and Ojo Adekimi from Ekiti, appointed CP Kwara.

The new CPs underwent an interactive interview process facilitated by DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), a Commissioner representing the Police at the Commission. The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), urged the officers to avoid the misuse of Tactical Units at the State Commands, reminding them that these units should not replace the roles of recognized Police Departments.

DIG Lakanu also encouraged the new CPs to build trust with their subordinates and engage with local communities, including youth groups, traditional leaders, and organizations like the NBA.

He advised them to refrain from creating unnecessary squads and to focus on collaborating with the established departments for more effective policing.