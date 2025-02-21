PSC Approves Promotion Of Over 100 Senior Police Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of over 1oo senior officers to their next ranks within the Force.

Naija News reports that the PSC approved the promotion of 38 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners.

The Commission also elevated 100 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

This was made known in a statement by the PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

He said the Commission took the decision on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the continuation of its extraordinary plenary meeting held at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, and presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd).

The meeting was also attended by Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd,), Honourable Commissioner representing the Police; and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

The officers promoted to the new rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police include Emmanuel Deenom, Olufemi Takeet, Yusuf Doki Sani, Joseph Habakkuk Anche, Faruku Umaru, Danladi Daura, Benedict Omotomilola Olomo, Bernard Adedayo Ojewale, Aminudeen Mohammed, Mohammed Lawal Bello, among others.

The statement added that the Chief Superintendents of Police, who were elevated to Assistant Commissioners, include Ibrahim Mohammed Agava, Akinloye Joseph Oyegade, Rilwanu Mohammed Dutse, Ibrahim Aliyu Jauro, Abdulmajid Isah, among others.

It said Godfrey Ogbeide Victor, former DPO Utako, FCT, and now Commander, Scorpion Squad, Abattoir, FCT, Banawi Ishiaku, DPO Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, Delta State, Abbas Abubakar, DPO Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom, and Celestine Tochukwu Umeh were also promoted to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners, among others.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu, charged the newly promoted officers to be faithful in the discharge of their duties and rededicate themselves to the service of the country.