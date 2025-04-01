Police Rescue Varsity Students, Arrest Notorious Kidnapper In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of a notorious kidnapper and the successful rescue of two students from the Federal University of Lafia.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the command, SP Nansel Ranham, shared this information in a press release provided to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

The statement revealed that the Police Command responded to an emergency call regarding an assault by suspected kidnappers at a student residence located behind Nasara Estate, Tudun Kauri, Lafia.

During this incident, two students from the Federal University of Lafia, identified as Sadiq Adinoyi and Sakina Adinoyi, were taken hostage.

“Acting swiftly on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and ‘A’ Division, Lafia, were mobilized to track down the perpetrators.

“Following technical intelligence gathering, a rescue operation was conducted on April 1, 2025, at about 11:30 AM in a forest behind the 500 Housing Unit along Doma Road, Lafia. During the operation, police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel. Overwhelmed by police firepower, the kidnappers fled in different directions, abandoning the victims, who were safely rescued,” the statement noted.

The Police said that one suspect, Ibrahim Musa of Abuni village, Awe Local Government Area, was apprehended at the scene. He has since made useful confessions and is assisting ongoing investigations.