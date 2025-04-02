Uromi Killings: Police React As Officer Threatens To Kill Southerners In North

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has vowed to take necessary action after a police officer in Kaduna State, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, threatened to retaliate the killing of some northerners in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Dan-Taki, reacting to the recent lynching of 16 travellers of Northern extraction in Uromi, Edo State, in a Facebook comment, threatened retaliatory attacks against Southerners living in northern Nigeria.

Dan-Taki vowed by Almighty God that northerners would take decisive action against southerners in their domain.

He wrote, “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

Following persistent criticisms of his comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ viewing of his posts and comments.

However, 𝕏 user with the handle, UcheDIgboezeson shared a screenshot of Dan-Taki’s post and tagged Adejobi with the caption, “#Princemoye1, take care of this sir.”

In response, Adejobi said, “Noted for necessary action. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has said what he demanded from Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Northerners killed in Uromi, was justice.

Naija News reported that Governor Okpebholo of Edo State paid a visit to Senator Jibrin over 16 reported hunters killed in Uromi, who were traveling to the North.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Jibrin said those responsible for the killing must be brought to justice.

While commending the Governor for his efforts, he urged him to leave no stone unturned to ensure justice was served.