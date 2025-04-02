Security Operatives Sanitize Abuja Streets To Mark National Police Day

Officers from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale, conducted an extensive street-cleaning operation on Wednesday throughout different divisions of the territory.

This initiative is part of the festivities for the 2025 National Police Day, which includes a three-day community outreach program to honor the occasion.

During the event, Adewale emphasized that the purpose of the exercise was to demonstrate the police’s role as essential members of the community.

He also remarked that maintaining a clean and orderly environment helps to deter criminal activity.

He said, “Police have always been part of environmental sanitation. You will discover that whenever there is a pronouncement for a clean-up exercise, the police are always there to ensure compliance.

“What we have come to do today is to demonstrate that we are part of the community, as cleanliness is next to godliness.

“A clean and tidy environment discourages crime, and this is what we have come to reinforce.

“Our area commanders are coordinating similar exercises across different commands, including Abaji and Gwagwalada.

“Since this community hosts our command headquarters, we are leading by example.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has vowed to take necessary action after a police officer in Kaduna State, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, threatened to retaliate the killing of some northerners in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Dan-Taki, reacting to the recent lynching of 16 travellers of Northern extraction in Uromi, Edo State, in a Facebook comment, threatened retaliatory attacks against Southerners living in northern Nigeria.

Dan-Taki vowed by Almighty God that northerners would take decisive action against southerners in their domain.

He wrote, “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

Following persistent criticisms of his comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ viewing of his posts and comments.

However, 𝕏 user with the handle, UcheDIgboezeson shared a screenshot of Dan-Taki’s post and tagged Adejobi with the caption, “#Princemoye1, take care of this sir.”

In response, Adejobi said, “Noted for necessary action. Thanks.”