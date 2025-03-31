Police Rescue 21 Kidnapped Victims, Recover Ransom, Arms

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the successful rescue of 21 individuals who were kidnapped at various locations in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, March 31, 2025, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the force recovered ₦4.8 million in ransom, along with arms and ammunition, through a series of coordinated operations aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates nationwide.

These operations, conducted in the Taraba and Kano states, resulted in the arrest of six suspects linked to kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal firearm possession, underscoring the police’s dedication to addressing violent crime.

The force reaffirmed its determination to dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to the safety of citizens.

One significant operation occurred in Taraba State, where police officers from the State Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully rescued 20 kidnapped victims along the Takum/Mararaba road.

This rescue mission, which took place on March 29, 2025, in Muji Town, involved a fierce gunfight between the police and the kidnappers, who ultimately fled, leaving behind the victims and their vehicles. Two of the rescued individuals who suffered injuries are currently receiving medical care.

In another significant development, the Kano State Anti-Kidnapping Squad apprehended a gang responsible for the abduction of Dr. Muhammad Bello Yushau on March 8, 2025.

Following thorough investigations, police operatives arrested five suspects—Tukur Lawal (also known as Maikudi), Ado Usman, Sanusi Surajo, Habiba Shuaibu, and Ummulkhairi Ibrahim—on March 18 and 19.

During this operation, authorities seized a locally made rifle and N4.84 million, believed to be ransom money. The victim was rescued unharmed and reunited with his family.

In a separate initiative, the Special Tactical Squad (STS) arrested Kafinta Musa in Taraba for armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal firearm possession, recovering an AK-49 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition from him.

Adejobi praised the operatives for their courage and professionalism in these operations.

“These successful operations underscore the dedication and joint commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and the good citizens of Nigeria to safeguard communities and ensure security for all,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support the fight against crime.

“The Force urges continued cooperation from the public in providing timely information to aid in the fight against crime,” he added.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also applauded the operatives involved, reiterating the police’s unwavering commitment to tackling criminal activities across the country.