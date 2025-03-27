Nigeria Army has dismissed a video circulating on social media that showed a heavy shooting incident claimed to be in Northern Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Army said the video’s claim was misleading, stating that the shooting incident happened in another West African nation and not Nigeria.

In an explainer, on its 𝕏 handle titled “Setting the Record Straight: Viral Video of Shooting Incident Not from Northern Nigeria”, Army clarified that the incident happened in Burkina Faso.

Nigerian Army explained that the shooting incident was a terrorist attack against Burkinabe security and defence forces in Pama.

Army added that the shooting incident took place on 29-30 January 2025.

It called on Nigerians to disregard the video and verify information on social media before sharing.

It read: “A misleading video has been circulating online, falsely claiming to show a shooting incident in Northern Nigeria. However, we have verified that the video actually depicts a tragic incident that occurred in Burkina Faso, carried out by members of the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) terrorist group.

“The incident in question is the terrorist attack against Burkinabe security and defense forces in Pama, which took place on 29-30 January 2025.

“The general public are advised to verify facts before sharing sensitive content to avoid spreading misinformation.”