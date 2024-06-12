BREAKING: At Least 25 Persons Die In Tragic Road Accident Near Army Checkpoint In Enugu

A tragic road accident at Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu State along the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the accident, involving a total of 10 vehicles, including both private and commercial buses, is believed to have been caused by a Nigerian Army checkpoint.

Numerous individuals who reportedly sustained severe injuries are currently being transported to hospitals in and around the state capital.

An eyewitness account reveals that a truck failed to brake and collided with multiple vehicles that had come to a stop on the hilly road, resulting in the unfortunate loss of numerous lives.

“A trailer plying the newly constructed lane had a break failure and smashed more than 10 cars, both private cars and commercial buses.

“The army checkpoint at that axis continues to claim lives.

“More than 25 persons lost their life instantly and many rushed to the hospital,” one of the eyewitnesses reportedly told SaharaReporters.

The media platform claimed to have obtained a video of the incident showing bodies of victims scattered on the road.

Some vehicles, including a petrol tanker truck, were seen plunged into a nearby ditch, while some cars were seen smashed beyond recognition.