Tinubu To Depart Abuja For Chad, Attend President Mahamat Déby’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 23, depart Abuja for N’Djamena, the Republic of Chad, to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Déby.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale said President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.

Naija News reports that the inauguration of President Déby follows his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For Two Federal Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by Tinubu’s official spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Engr. Woke, besides being an engineer, is an environmental specialist and politician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering, and has served under the environmental, safety, and operations departments of the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He was Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

Dr. Ashiru holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

