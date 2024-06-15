Fuel Subsidy Removal Hastily Announced – Fayemi

Former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said the decision to end payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, was made too hastily.

In an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Fayemi mentioned that the announcement left insufficient time for the federal government to prepare for the consequences of the policy change adequately.

Naija News reports that during his inauguration address on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu declared the end of petrol subsidy.

This development resulted in an increase in the price of fuel and other goods.

Commenting on the situation, Fayemi, pointed out that the Tinubu administration faced a difficult economic environment and that the measures taken were necessary.

Fayemi said: “The government that is in office now inherited a challenging situation.

“We are not unaware of where we have come from because it is the same party that transitioned into the current government.

“I think there were some missteps, not policy changes that were wrong.

“I actually think the policy changes were appropriate, but the announcement at the inauguration day was a little bit precipitous and did not allow for enough room to prepare the ameliorating circumstances that would address the challenges that were bound to come in terms of inflation.”

The former governor mentioned that the federal government has acknowledged the difficulties and is making efforts to enhance the circumstances.

He also emphasized that the APC cannot distance itself from the negative economic conditions affecting Nigerians.

“The Nigerian people, in a democracy, have the last word. If they are not happy with our political party, they have to make the decision on that front.

“I believe things will improve. If things don’t improve, Nigerians deserve what they want to do with us,” he added.