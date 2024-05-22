No Endorsement Was Made – Reason Peter Obi Met With Abure Emerges

The Peter Obi Media Team has debunked reports claiming that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi endorsed the LP’s National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure.

The media team disclosed that Obi’s visit to the party’s National Headquarters and his meeting with Abure, on Tuesday, were part of efforts to reconcile feuding leaders.

According to a statement by Obi’s Chief Spokesman, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Anambra governor also paid similar visits to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (Political Arm) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Yunusa explained that Obi was simply interested in carrying everyone along and was not endorsing anyone’s interest.

He said, “Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family and not to endorse anyone’s interest.

“The visit was part of the consultations Obi has been embarking on in search of peace in the party.

“In line with this, he also met with the political arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Trade Union Congress, and TUC, on Wednesday in continuation of his search for peace in the party.

“At his meeting with the workers’ union, the leadership of the NLC/TUC political commission led by comrade Titus Amba and comrade Chris Uyot was also disposed to peace in the party.

“At the meeting, he clearly made the point that the party needed to reconcile all various positions in a peaceful atmosphere to have a united house that should be all-inclusive.

“He thanked the leadership of the political commission for their understanding and expressed the hope for a good working relationship very shortly.

“The LP standard bearer also plans to meet with other critical stakeholders like the Obidients to have an all-inclusive political family with a common dream of rescuing Nigeria.”