‘Leaders Still Living In Conspicuous Consumption While Nigeria Is Sinking’ – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has compared the ongoing economic situation in Nigeria to the Titanic.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday night while discussing the state of Nigeria on the Democracy Day celebration.

The former Governor of Anambra State also linked Nigeria to an aeroplane going through turbulence, but its leaders are living in conspicuous consumption and acting like the country is not going through difficulties.

He said, “The first thing you do as a leader who inherited a difficult situation is to lead by example, and it starts by your own style, your behaviour, your conduct, how you manage resources. You cannot say that things are difficult when you’re living in conspicuous consumption.

“Nigeria today is the country with the highest amount of people without homes – over 24 million, yet you’re spending twenty-something billion to build a house for one person.

“You’re supposed to show a clear plan, it is not enough to say we’re going to go through problems. If we’re going to go through problems, this is very simple.

“You enter a plane, there is a bad weather, there’s going to be a turbulence. The pilot says, we’re going to go through bad weather, it’s going to take us maybe one hour, two hours because of this weather, and he follows it through. That is not the time- in that bad weather, everybody, even the crew, are asked to sit down. That’s not the time to start serving food and wine and everything when everything is up and down.

“I always say what happened to the Titanic is what is happening in Nigeria. While it was going down, people on the upper deck were busy dancing until the whole thing collapsed, that’s what is happening now. We should change and do things rightly. We can change and manage corruption and everything and all that.”

When asked what he believes should be done, Peter Obi said, “You start by living like somebody who is coming through difficulty, who is facing difficulty, who wants to change things. That’s how we do it. You don’t engage in what we’ve been doing- buying vehicles, partying and everything as if things are normal when you say there is difficulty. You need to deal with the issue of cutting the cost of governance, that’s where you start. You need to deal with the issue of massive corruption.”