Stop The Lies, Democracy Doesn’t Exist In Nigeria – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has faulted the governance system in Nigeria, submitting that the government is not working for the people.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, Obi insisted that Nigeria is not a democratic country.

The former Anambra State Governor submitted that it is simply a lie to describe what Nigeria is operating as democracy, stating that the country lacks the tenets and yardsticks of measuring democracy.

Naija News reports he lamented that the citizens are not getting any benefit from the government and their votes are not allowed to count at the polls.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy had been progressing since 1999 but is now suffering a collapse under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“I have said it, and I maintain that there is no democracy in Nigeria today. Nigeria today is not a democratic country. Let’s stop telling ourselves lies. If you look at all the tenets and yardsticks measuring democracy, it doesn’t exist here.

“Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Today, the government we have is not of the people.

“It is not by the people because the people didn’t vote. It wasn’t their votes. I’m not just talking about the presidency; it’s across the line. Look at what happened in Edo. Can you call that democracy?

“It is not the vote of the people. And it is not for the people. I have just told you that I went to an IDP camp where we have thousands of people. No primary health care.

“They were begging me to have one nurse, which I said I must make sure they have. They don’t even have a primary school, which again I have told them I will make sure it happens,” Obi said.