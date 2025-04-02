You Have Not Recovered From Your Loss In 2023 – Presidency Replies Peter Obi

The Presidency has slammed former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s policies.

Naija News reported that Obi, on Arise News, on Tuesday, said Tinubu’s nearly two years government delivered the hardship he had promised.

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated that Nigeria no longer has democracy under the current administration.

Responding to the former Governor of Anambra State, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said Obi’s analyses of the government were lacking in facts and logic.

Bwala added that Obi had yet to recover from his electoral loss in the 2023 general election.

“As I listen to Peter Obi this evening struggling to play the opposition (oppose the government) I can’t but shudder at his abysmal delivery. He was speaking devoid of facts, logical analysis and almost sounded like a tinkling cymbal or a sounding brass.

“Mr Gregory has still not recovered from the painful defeat of the 2023 polls. But I can understand his confusion because as it stands today, he seem deserted in the banana republic of fantasy, wondering how he will convince his followers about his agreement to play a second fiddle in the 2027 wild goose chase of the opposition. Nigeria dodged a bullet,” he said