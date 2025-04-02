I Believe Rivers’ State Of Emergency Is To Threaten Govs Ahead Of 2027 – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has again faulted the Rivers’ state of emergency.

Naija News reports that Obi said the political crisis in Rivers State did not require the action of a state of emergency.

In an interview with Arise News, on Tuesday, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party said even though he had issues with his successor, Willy Obiano, he allowed him to govern.

“You cannot take the action that has been taken in River State for what happened. There’s a clear path to dealing with that issue. River State, for the past two years, has become ungovernable for obvious political reasons and interests, which shouldn’t be in a democratic environment. It’s clear. It shouldn’t be. I have been a governor, and I have left government, had issues with the person that replaced me, with my successor.

“But, for God’s sake, the state is far more important than anybody. We have a governor who has been sworn in as a governor, he should be allowed to govern,” he said.

Responding to a question from the anchor, Charles, whether he subscribed to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi‘s allegation that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State to intimidate governors ahead of 2027, Obi stated that it was unfortunate.

He added that if that is what President Tinubu was trying to do, it showed the country has no democracy.

“Well, for me, what happened in the Rivers State is very unfortunate, and is impacting very negatively to the little or remaining democratic space we had. It eroded a lot from there. So, as for intimidating the governors for 2027, it shouldn’t be. The governors are going to seek re-election. You’re going to seek re-election. You’re going to seek re-election based on what you’ve been able to do, your performance, on Nigerians. The governors just have one vote. It is because of what I told you that it is not a democratic country that you are trying to intimidate the governors,” he stated.

When Charles pressed further whether he believed the President’s action was to intimidate governors ahead of 2027, Obi responded, “I believe so. I believe so.”