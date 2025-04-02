Peter Obi Is Calm, Only Rugged Person Can Contest Tinubu – Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has said Peter Obi’s style of politics may not be enough to defeat President Bola Tinubu in an election.

Adeyanju stated this while responding to the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party’s analyses of President Tinubu’s nearly two years in office, on Tuesday.

Naija News reported that Obi condemned the hardship in the country and also faulted the situation of Nigeria’s democracy under Tinubu.

On his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Adeyanju wrote: “Peter Obi is on Arise talking calmly and gently about Nigeria. Nigerians acting like they are not aware sef. In today’s Nigeria, Obi is only good for beautiful speeches and motivational beautiful stories about China, etc. Only extremely rugged folks can contest against Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, a former member of Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti’s presidential campaign organization, Fabian Onunaku has responded to criticism of Obi’s interview by Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

Naija News reported that Bwala said the former Governor of Anambra’s analyses of Tinubu’s policies were lacking in facts. He added that Obi had yet to recover from his loss in 2023.

Reacting, Onunaku responded: “You can spin it all you want, but Peter Obi spoke about what the people feel and live every day. He spoke truth to power, something that even you will not understand, since you have swallowed your own vomit to become a defender of the indefensible. All the presidential spokesmen in the world cannot change that. Your employers might be happy with you for insulting Obi, but you can’t fool the Nigerian people. The more you insult him, the more his support base increases. You people have absolutely nothing to offer Nigerians.”