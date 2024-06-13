In The History of The Fourth Republic, No Nigerian Has Made The Sacrifice You Made – Peter Obi To Goodluck Jonathan

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has praised former president Goodluck Jonathan for his contributions to Nigeria’s educational sector.

He asserted that no Nigerian in the Fourth Republic has made the same sacrifice as Jonathan.

Obi stated this at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s annual Democracy Dialogue held in Benin City, Edo State.

The dialogue, themed “Functional Education and Effective Political Leadership as a Panacea to Africa’s Growth and Development,” brought together political leaders and policymakers from across the continent, including Obi and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his speech, Obi lauded Jonathan’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections during his presidency.

He said, “In the history of this fourth Republic, no Nigerian has made the sacrifice you made for this country.

“You set out to correct one single thing that this country requires: free and fair election.”

The former governor praised Jonathan’s efforts in prioritising education during his tenure by establishing new universities across the country.

“Nobody has contributed again in this Fourth Republic that I know in terms of what you did in education,” he added.

Obi further highlighted Nigeria’s poor rankings in human capital and the Human Development Index.

He stressed the need to invest in education to lift people out of poverty and ensure sustainable growth.